THXSILK · 1 hr ago
THXSILK Extreme 25 Momme Silk Eye Sleep Mask
$16 $30
free shipping

THXSILK offers the THXSILK Extreme 25 Momme Silk Eye Sleep Mask in several colors (Charming Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN20" cuts it to $16. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at THXSILK

Features
  • pure silk filler and internal liner
  • highest grade (6A) long fibre mulberry silk with a thickness of 25 momme
  • non-toxic dyes
  • Code "DN20"
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
