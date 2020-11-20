THXSILK offers the THXSILK Aqua Series Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in a range of colors and sizes from as low as $28.90 via coupon code "DNAQUA". Plus, free shipping applies to all orders. The sizes available, with their prices after the coupon:

Twin for $28.90 (was $48.55)

Queen for $30.59 (was $51)

King for $33.99 (was $57)