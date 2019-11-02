New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
THX Motile Ryzen 5 Quad 3.6GHz 14" Laptop
$399 $699
free shipping

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz quad-core processor w/ Vega 8 Graphics
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) THX-tuned display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • Windows 10
  • Model: M142-BK
1 comment
UtahGuy
This laptop which is Wal-Mart's own brand name, has never been sold at $699. It is an MSRP price and has always been $399 since it launched. Ryzen 3 version available at $299.
1 hr 22 min ago