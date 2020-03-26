Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
TGI Fridays · 56 mins ago
TGI Fridays Kids Meal
Free w/ $20 purchase

Keep the little ones full with chicken tenders, mac & cheese, sliders, or pasta. Shop Now at TGI Fridays

Tips
  • Use coupon code "FREEKIDS" to get this deal.
  • Alternately, take 25% off family meal boxes and platters via "BASKET".
↑ less
COPY CODE
Copy FREEKIDS
Copy BASKET
Shop Now
Details
Comments
All Deals Restaurants TGI Fridays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register