TD Bank Checking/Savings · 40 mins ago
New customers earn $300
Features
- Earn $300 when you receive direct deposits totaling $2,500 or more within 60 days
- Get more from your checking account. With TD Beyond Checking with Payback Plus, you'll earn interest and get reimbursed for non-TD ATM transactions, Rush Bill Payments and more
- Monthly maintenance fee waived when you receive monthly direct deposits of $5,000 or more, or maintain a minimum daily balance of $2,500, or a combined balance of $25,000 across eligible TD accounts.
- TD fees waived at any ATM and non-TD fees reimbursed when you keep at least a $2,500 daily balance
- Overdraft Payback - Get overdraft fees automatically reversed up to two times a year.
- Get your money where it needs to go —fast— with Rush Bill Payments, Send Money with Zelle®, incoming wires and a reimbursement for one outgoing wire (domestic or international) per statement cycle.
- TD checking accounts come with an instant-issue debit card. And, you can pay with confidence with Zero Liability protection and 24/7 fraud monitoring.
- Monthly maintenance fee waived on one TD Simple Checking℠ account and any Savings and Money Market accounts. Plus, get free standard check orders, money orders, official bank checks and stop payments.
Details
Published 40 min ago
Boost Mobile Emergency Broadband Benefit · 3 days ago
Boost Mobile 35GB Phone Plan
Free for qualifying households
If you were financially impacted by the pandemic or are currently on a government benefit program, you may qualify to receive 100% free service from Boost Mobile via the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
Eligible households can choose between a 35GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 35GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 35GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $50 monthly savings.
Features
- The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) is a temporary emergency federal government benefit program available to select eligible households. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions.
- You may be eligible for the EBBP based on your income or other criteria. You will be issued a unique promo code to track your enrollment and funding amount.
- Plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately.
- Additional terms may apply.