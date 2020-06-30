sponsored
TD Bank Checking/Savings · 55 mins ago
New customers earn $300
Features
- Earn $300 when you receive direct deposits totaling $2,500 or more within 60 days
- Get more from your checking account. With TD Beyond Checking with Payback Plus, you'll earn interest and get reimbursed for non-TD ATM transactions, Rush Bill Payments and more.
- Monthly maintenance fee waived when you receive monthly direct deposits of $5,000 or more, or maintain a minimum daily balance of $2,500, or a combined balance of $25,000 across eligible TD accounts.
- TD fees waived at any ATM and non-TD fees reimbursed when you keep at least a $2,500 daily balance
- Overdraft Payback - Get overdraft fees automatically reversed up to two times a year.
- Get your money where it needs to go —fast— with Rush Bill Payments, Send Money with Zelle®, incoming wires and a reimbursement for one outgoing wire (domestic or international) per statement cycle.
- TD checking accounts come with an instant-issue debit card. And, you can pay with confidence with Zero Liability protection and 24/7 fraud monitoring.
- Monthly maintenance fee waived on one TD Simple CheckingSM account and any Savings and Money Market accounts. Plus, get free standard check orders, money orders, official bank checks and stop payments.
Details
Expires 6/30/2020
