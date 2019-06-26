New
TCL S517 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$333 w/ $10 in Rakuten points $700
free shipping
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for an in-cart price of $391.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $333.19. Plus, you'll bag $9.99 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $11 under our May mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's the best deal today by $77.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • content streaming via Roku TV (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
  • 4 HDMI inputs, USB
  • Model: 55S517
