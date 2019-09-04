Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $529.99. Coupon code "XP70" drops it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TCL 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $1,152.48 with free shipping. That's $17 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $248.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $52.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $70 under our July mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and $82 underthe lowest price for a new unit today. (It's also a great price for a TV with these specs.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Coupon code "XP55" cuts the price to $314.72. With free shipping, that's $55 under our expired mention from two days ago (which came with $63 Rakuten points), and the lowest outright price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $35.)
Update: The price has increased to $379.80 before coupon, $324.80 after. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $159.80. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $135.83. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention, $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new model, and the second cheapest 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. (We've only seen one for less in-store at Target on Black Friday.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register