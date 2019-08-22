Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
TCL S-Series 65" Roku Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$460 $530
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $529.99. Coupon code "XP70" drops it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $90, although we saw it for $60 less during the week of Black Friday. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
  • USB and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65S405
  • Code "XP70"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
