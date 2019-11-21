Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the included $11.73 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most vendors charge around $80. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers preorders of the New Nebula by Anker 2.1-Channel 100-watt Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $229.99 with free shipping. This newly announced soundbar from this month's IFA 2019 integrates Amazon's Fire TV and the voice-activated smart home features of Amazon Alexa all in a tidy package just in time for Black Friday. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
That's $2 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $152.) Buy Now
That's $10 under our January refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's $73 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $159.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $78 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now
