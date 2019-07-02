New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
  • Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB and three HDMI inputs
