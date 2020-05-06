Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 47 mins ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Roku Smart TV
$1,000 $2,000
free shipping

CNET called it "one of the best TVs you can buy" – now it's half-price, and $250 less than we saw just yesterday, Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • 4 HDMI ports, USB
  • Built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Model: 65Q825
