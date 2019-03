3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)

HDR10

3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB 2.0 port

VESA 300x300 mount compatible

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $819.99. Coupon code "EE100" cuts that to. With, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $100.) Features include: