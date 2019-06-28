New
Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the TCL 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $119.85 in Rakuten points. That is tied with our January mention which came without the points, and assuming you'll spend the points, it's the lowest price we could find now by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- Model: 65R617
Details
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Netgear Arlo 6-Camera 720p Security System
$347 w/ $69 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Rakuten offers the Netgear Arlo 6-Camera 720p Security System for $346.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $69.20 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the credit, that's $123 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $51.) Buy Now
Features
- works with Alexa
- base station
- six Arlo Wire-Free cameras
- up to 1GB cloud storage
- motion detection and night vision
- six magnetic mounts
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$190 $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Rakuten · 16 hrs ago
Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench
$128 $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Deal ends July 1. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier
$43 $72
free shipping
USA Okeba Industries Inc. via Amazon offers the TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier for $72.49. Coupon code "8PAY3YRN" drops the price to $43.49. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $29 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- true HEPA filter
- nightlight
- 3 speed levels
- 15" x 10" x 9.8"
- Model: KJ65F-A2
Walmart · 3 days ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
