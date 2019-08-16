New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478 $598
pickup at Walmart

For in-store pickup only, Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV and the best deal we could find now by $391.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65S421
