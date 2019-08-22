Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $529.99. Coupon code "XP70" drops it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $90, although we saw it for $60 less during the week of Black Friday. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops it to $279.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.37 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price now by $28). Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV and the best deal we could find now by $391.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $209.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $207.87. That's the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $67, although we saw this last week for $10 less at an 2-year low for a TV of its kind. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 30-Pint Dehumidifier for $115.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $346.46. That's $3 under last week's mention, $153 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register