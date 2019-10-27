New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$448 $598
free shipping

It's $150 off list and continues to be the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65S421
