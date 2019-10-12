New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$448 $598
free shipping

It's $150 off list and continues to be the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: 65S421
