Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $721.59. Coupon code "XP100B" cuts the price to $621.24. Plus, you'll bag $12.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's $79 under our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $99.) Deal ends June 1. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • HDR10
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB 2.0 port