Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $799.99. Coupon code "XP100" cuts the price to $699.99. Plus, you'll bag $13.98 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a $74 drop from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $34.) Buy Now
Tips
  • You must be logged in to your account to apply the code.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • HDR10
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB 2.0 port