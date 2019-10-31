New
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
TCL 6-Series 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Roku Smart TV
$700 w/ $21 Rakuten points $800
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Use code "XP100" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $20.97 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Quantum Dot technology
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • built-in Roku smart TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • enhanced remote w/ voice control
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 65R625
  • Code "XP100"
  • Expires 10/31/2019
