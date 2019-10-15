New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
TCL 6-Series 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Roku Smart TV
$510 $600
free shipping

That's a savings of $90 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any 55" QLED TV in any condition. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "XP90" to see this price.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Quantum Dot technology
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R625
  • Code "XP90"
  • Expires 10/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
