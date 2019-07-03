New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 55" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$300 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in May.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
  • USB, 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S405
