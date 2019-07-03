New
$300 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in May.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Roku TV streaming (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
- USB, 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S405
Details
Comments
Walmart · 1 day ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 4 days ago
Refurb TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$230 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99 with free shipping. That's at least $88 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Rakuten · 1 day ago
TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$280 $600
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $280.49. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $50.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S425
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 4 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 30 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- 174 pieces
- Build a speedboat or hydroplane
- Model: 42089
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 days ago
Refurb TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$160 $218
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $58 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day TCL warranty applies
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- Model: 43S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Rakuten · 2 days ago
TCL 43" Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$195 $220
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $195.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for any new 43"-class 4K Roku TV. (That's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43S425
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
