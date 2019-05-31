Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops that to $279.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $6 less in our expired mention from yesterday, when including Rakuten points. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV streaming (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
  • USB, 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S405