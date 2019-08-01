New
TCL 55" Roku 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$440 w/ $15 Rakuten Points $500
free shipping

Ending today, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $499.99. Coupon code "WC60" drops that to $439.99. Plus, you'll bag $14.87 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $9 under last month's mention and tied as the best outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $104.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Roku OS Smart features
  • USB and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R617
  • Code "WC60"
  • Expires in 18 hr
