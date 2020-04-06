Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
TCL 55" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$272 $320
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best deal we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • Use code "PICKSMART" to get this discount.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Model: 55S425
  • Code "PICKSMART"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
