Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $518.42. Plus, you'll bag $113.96 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $44 under our mention from last week, and within $10 of the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96). Buy Now