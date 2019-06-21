New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$518 w/ $114 in Rakuten points $800
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $518.42. Plus, you'll bag $113.96 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $44 under our mention from last week, and within $10 of the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $96). Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R617
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 6 days ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$900 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $899.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Best Buy match this price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 3 days ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Walmart · 5 days ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 6 days ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
Walmart · 1 day ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208 $280
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sceptre 75" 4K LED UHD Television
$750
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 74.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $749.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $239.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: U750CV-U
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier
$45 $72
free shipping
USA Okeba Industries Inc. via Amazon offers the TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier for $72.49. Coupon code "WCQWJ44S" drops the price to $44.94. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- true HEPA filter
- nightlight
- 3 speed levels
- 15" x 10" x 9.8"
- Model: KJ65F-A2
Walmart · 2 days ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Sign In or Register