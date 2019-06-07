New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
$475 w/ $81 Rakuten points
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $519.39. Coupon code "XP44A" drops that to $475.43. Plus, you'll bag $80.73 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $45 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $134). Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to use the code
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R617
Details
Walmart · 5 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 5 days ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Televisio
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118 $138
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Element 50" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$158 $160
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Element 50" 4K Flat LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $159.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $158.37. That's $2 off list and the cheapest 50" 4K Roku Smart TV we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- a limited 1-year warranty is provided, it's unclear who backs it though
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi w/ Roku content streaming (Netflix, Youtube, Pandora, and more)
- 3 HDMI
Google Express · 5 days ago
LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Smart TVs
from $1249
free shipping
Best deals we've seen on these models
BuyDig via Google Express discounts a selection of LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart TVs via the coupons listed below. (Each TV will receive an in-cart discount that stacks with the coupons.) That puts each model at the lowest price we've seen. The deals:
- LG E8PUA 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,248.99 via "PLXAPO" ($748 low)
- LG C8 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,698.99 via "NVMMUZ" (pictured, $1,098 low)
- LG E8PUA 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,948.99 via "JAYKSY" ($1,048 low)
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Mohu Beam Premium Indoor/Outdoor HDTV Antenna
$30 $70
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Mohu Beam Premium Indoor/Outdoor HDTV Antenna for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60-mile reception range
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 5 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
