New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$292 $600
free shipping
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $342.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $291.54. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last week. Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $8.73 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S425
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 days ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$900 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $899.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon and Best Buy match this price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 1 day ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
BuyDig · 3 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Walmart · 4 days ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $150 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Smart TV apps
- Dual-band WiFi
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 60R5800E
New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$390 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: U650CV-U
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
Tips
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Amazon · 6 days ago
TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier
$45 $72
free shipping
USA Okeba Industries Inc. via Amazon offers the TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier for $72.49. Coupon code "WCQWJ44S" drops the price to $44.94. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- true HEPA filter
- nightlight
- 3 speed levels
- 15" x 10" x 9.8"
- Model: KJ65F-A2
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Sign In or Register