Rakuten · 53 mins ago
$288 $600
free shipping
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $339. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $288.15. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $212 today.) Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
BuyDig · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,299 $1,998
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. At final checkout, that drops to $1,299. With free shipping, that's $96 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $469. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Dell Home · 22 hrs ago
LG 75" 60Hz Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
Walmart · 6 days ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208 $280
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$152 $179
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $178.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $152.12. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $48). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Amazon · 4 days ago
TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier
$43 $72
free shipping
USA Okeba Industries Inc. via Amazon offers the TCL 3-in-1 Home Purifier for $72.49. Coupon code "8PAY3YRN" drops the price to $43.49. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $29 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- true HEPA filter
- nightlight
- 3 speed levels
- 15" x 10" x 9.8"
- Model: KJ65F-A2
Walmart · 1 day ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
