Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" cuts that to $279.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Content streaming via Roku TV (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB, three HDMI inputs