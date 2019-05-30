Today only, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55.93 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $26. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireles
  • Roku TV streaming
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S405