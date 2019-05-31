Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for an in-cart price of $383.99. Coupon code "XP45A" drops it to $333.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's the best deal today by $66.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Content streaming via Roku TV (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
  • 4 HDMI inputs, USB