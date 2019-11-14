New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
TCL 50" Roku Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$238 $280
That's $17 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Use code "XP42" to get this discount.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50S425
  • Code "XP42"
  • Expires 11/14/2019
