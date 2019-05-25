Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $299.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $25. Features include:
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs