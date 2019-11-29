Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 46 mins ago
TCL 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$300 $480
free shipping

That's $180 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Roku OS Smart features
  • Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 1 USB port and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50S525
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
