New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$270 $380
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $299.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $90 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 802.11ac wireless
- Roku TV Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
- Model: 49S515
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 44 mins ago
TCL 43" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$198 $260
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $219.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $197.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best price we could find today by $71.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" Smart Roku 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$657 $970
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $729.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $656.99. With free shipping, that's $143 under our February mention, $313 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 5 days ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 75" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $799.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $137. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and three HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$230 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99 with free shipping. That's at least $88 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$299 $398
free shipping
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 1 day ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$25 $60
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Best Buy · 17 hrs ago
Kidrobot HugMe Spyro the Dragon Plush Toy
$15 $35
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Kidrobot HugMe Spyro the Dragon Plush Toy for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Tips
- requires two AA batteries (included)
Features
- stands 16" tall
- Spryo shakes when hugged or when you clap
- Model: TTHGP002
Walmart · 3 days ago
TCL 55" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$300 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in May.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Roku TV streaming (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
- USB, 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S405
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Sign In or Register