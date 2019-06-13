New
Ends Today
eBay · 44 mins ago
$270 $380
free shipping
Best Buy via eBay offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for an in-cart price of $269.99 with free shipping. That's $60 under our April mention, $110 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 802.11ac wireless
- Roku TV Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
- Model: 49S515
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Televisio
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$449
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $529. Coupon code "XP80" drops that to $449. Plus, you'll bag $15.87 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's a savings of $96 and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw it for $9 less last week without the points.) Buy Now
Tips
- It includes $15.87 in Rakuten points
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
BuyDig · 10 hrs ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
Walmart · 2 days ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat Ultra HD LED Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $135 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118 $138
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
Sign In or Register