3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

802.11ac wireless with content streaming via Roku TV

USB 2.0 and 3 HDMI inputs

Ending today, Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television , model no. 49S405, for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most charge $320 or more. (For further reference, we saw it for $34 less during Black Friday week.) Features include:Note: Coupon is limited to one redemption per household; you must be signed in to use it.