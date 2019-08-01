- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $195.49. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen for any new 43"-class 4K Roku TV. (That's a low today by $35.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $197.97. Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" cuts that to $279.99. Plus you'll bag $5.58 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $56.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Samsung 7 Series 65" 4K Flat HDR Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $697.99. Coupon code "WC98" cuts it to $599.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.97 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $116, and just $2 more than yesterday's expired mention, which was the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $249.99. Coupon code "XP30A" cuts it to $219.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Sign In or Register