Rakuten · 1 hr ago
TCL 43" Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$195 $220
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $195.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for any new 43"-class 4K Roku TV. (That's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S425
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
