Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$195 $220
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $195.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for any new 43"-class 4K Roku TV. (That's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43S425
Details
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
TCL 75" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$1,170
free shipping
Amazon offers the TCL 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $1,169.64. That's $108 under last week's mention (which included $36 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $102. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR10, DolbyVision
- Ethernet, WiFi
- Built-in Roku OS
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
- Model: 75R617
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$230 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $229.99 with free shipping. That's at least $88 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Walmart · 4 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65S421
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$160 $218
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $58 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day TCL warranty applies
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- Model: 43S421
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Walmart · 1 day ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 50 mins ago
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console Package
$170 $250
free shipping
Today only, AntOnline via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console Package for an in-cart price of $199.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $169.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now
Features
- includes Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3 (digital copies)
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers
$26 $55
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers in Charcoal or White for $34.99. Coupon code "PUMA25" drops it to $26.24. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 14.
Rakuten · 18 hrs ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- model no: 55S421
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
