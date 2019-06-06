New
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the TCL 43" 4K Flat HDR Ultra HD Smart Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last December, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku smart TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
Details
Walmart · 3 days ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$478
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR10
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV
$334
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for an in-cart price of $383.99. Coupon code "XP45A" drops it to $333.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's the best deal today by $66.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 802.11ac wireless
- Content streaming via Roku TV (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
- 4 HDMI inputs, USB
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$440 $520
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $519.99. Coupon code "XP80A" drops that to $439.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen with or without Rakuten points. (It's the best deal today by $89). Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R617
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
TCL 55" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$280
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for an in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops that to $279.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $6 less in our expired mention from yesterday, when including Rakuten points. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Roku TV streaming (including Netflix, Youtube, and Hulu Plus)
- USB, 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S405
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Google Express · 4 days ago
LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Smart TVs
from $1249
free shipping
Best deals we've seen on these models
BuyDig via Google Express discounts a selection of LG 55" and 65" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart TVs via the coupons listed below. (Each TV will receive an in-cart discount that stacks with the coupons.) That puts each model at the lowest price we've seen. The deals:
- LG E8PUA 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,248.99 via "PLXAPO" ($748 low)
- LG C8 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,698.99 via "NVMMUZ" (pictured, $1,098 low)
- LG E8PUA 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,948.99 via "JAYKSY" ($1,048 low)
BuyDig · 5 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,500
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart TV for 2,297.99. Coupon code "TNF169" drops that to $1,499.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $345. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (21609) native resolution
- Q HDR Elite with HDR10 & HLG
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- full-array LED backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby Voice
- 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Walmart · 6 days ago
TCL 49" 120Hz 2160p Roku Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$250 $480
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireles
- Roku TV streaming
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 4 days ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Televisio
$318 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S421
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$198
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$118 $138
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $5.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 32S321
