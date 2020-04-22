Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV w/ Google Home Mini
$218 $257
free shipping

That's a savings of $39 and matches what this TV has previously been priced at on its own. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • Model: 43S421
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
