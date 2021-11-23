That's $100 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black.
- 6.5” HD Display
- 2.0GHz 8-core processor
- 16MP front camera
- 2MP rear camera
- Android 11
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.53” FHD+ NXTVISION display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP quad rear camera system
- Model: T770B-2BAZUS31
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked model at Samsung. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Verizon, AT&T, or Cricket
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 6.5" HD+ infinity display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 3MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 5MP front
- Android OS
- Model: 6960C
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
Buy on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards with your purchase. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for AT&T or Verizon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: SM-F711UZKAATT
Apply coupon code "TRACFONE20" for the best price we could find for the phone alone by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
It's $11 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we've seen. It's also the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
That's $15 less than the best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 13 containers of various sizes, all with matching lids.
That's $25 less than you'd pay for a similar TCL soundbar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
Save $501 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K resolution
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Roku Smart TV platform
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 75S535
- UPC: 846042016155
That's the best price we could find by $50, although most major retailers charge around $1,200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Roku OS
- works w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65R635
- UPC: 846042015219
That's $19 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's a current low by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & USB port
- Model: 55S435
- UPC: 846042016889
