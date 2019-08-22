New
Rakuten · 20 mins ago
TCL 4-Series 55" Roku Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$280 w/ $8 in Rakuten Points
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops it to $279.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.37 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price now by $28). Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S425
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP50"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten TCL
LED 55" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register