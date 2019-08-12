- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops it to $279.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.37 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $8 under with our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price now by $58). Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478. That's tied with last week's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 28" 720p LED LCD HD Roku Smart TV for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K LED-backlit Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $86 under our March mention, $150 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
3Mart via Amazon offers the Musun Amplified HDTV Outdoor Antenna for $48.99. Coupon code "50R248ZB" drops that to $24.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Spinner Underseat Carry-On with USB Port in several colors (Majolica Blue pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" drops it to $51.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.61 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Sign In or Register