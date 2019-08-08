- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $329.99. Coupon code "XP50" drops it to $279.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for a buck less (after Rakuten Credit) two days ago, since expired. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with last week's mention as one of the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TVs we've listed in nearly two years. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $77.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $249.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $247.47. That's $75 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's also $82 less than you'd pay for a new unit today, although most retailers charge $400 or more for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the LG 85.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,396.99. Coupon code "AUG19" cuts that price to $1,899. With free shipping, that's $298 under our mention from three weeks ago (which included a $250 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $498.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and one of the cheapest 65" 4K Smart TVs we've ever seen (it's tied as the best-ever price for a Roku model.)
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Sign In or Register