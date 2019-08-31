New
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$298 $368
free shipping

Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S421
