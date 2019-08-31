Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and $82 underthe lowest price for a new unit today. (It's also a great price for a TV with these specs.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $52.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $70 under our July mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Coupon code "XP55" cuts the price to $314.72. With free shipping, that's $55 under our expired mention from two days ago (which came with $63 Rakuten points), and the lowest outright price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $35.)
Update: The price has increased to $379.80 before coupon, $324.80 after. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 28" 720p LED LCD HD Roku Smart TV for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p LED LCD Smart TV for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $51 under list and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $51 under our February mention of a new unit and $140 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
