Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for an in-cart price of $391.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $333.19. Plus, you'll bag $9.99 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $11 under our May mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's the best deal today by $77.) Buy Now