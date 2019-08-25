New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$218 $238
free shipping

Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • Model: 43S421
