Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $149.80. Coupon code "XP19" cuts the price to $130.80. With free shipping, that's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new model and is the second cheapest 40" Smart TV we've ever seen. (We've only seen one for less in-store at Target on Black Friday.)



Update: The price has increased to $159.80 before coupon, $140.80 after. Buy Now